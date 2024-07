AMI Entertainment’s latest contest, which runs through July 21, coincides with the re-issue of Van Halen’s ninth studio album.

One grand prize winner will receive For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (the new expanded edition comes with 2 LPs, 2 CDs and a Blu-Ray), plus a 7” singles bundle.

The giveaway is open to anyone 18 and up.

You can enter using the AMI Music app, available on Android and iOS, or via any participating AMI jukebox.