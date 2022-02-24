AMI Taps Chris Owens as Vice President of Sales

AMI Entertainment has announced that Chris Owens will become the company’s vice president of sales starting April 4. He will oversee the sales team and work under the senior VP of sales John Margold. Owens was previously with AMI for nearly 12 years (from 2002-2013).

“I am thrilled that Chris will be returning to AMI,” Margold said. “We worked together for several years before Chris bought a route. He was knowledgeable before, but now he also has eight years of experience as a street route operator. He understands the challenges our customers face. He will do a tremendous job for AMI and for our customers.”

Owens, a graduate of Missouri State University and the AMOA Notre Dame Education Program, brings with him over 25 years of experience in vending, distribution and manufacturing sales experience.

He got his start in the industry working at the vending company Canteen during college, and he would go on to work briefly as a regional sales manager for TouchTunes before settling in at Merit Industries, and then AMI as an regional sales manager.

Chris, along with the rest of AMI’s executive team, will be at Amusement Expo in booth #427. All are encouraged to stop by to meet him and welcome him back home to AMI.