AMI Revamps Mobile App for Music, Trivia, Games

AMI Entertainment is broadening the utility of its mobile app to encompass music, trivia, and arcade games together.

The app in question, AMI Play, was formerly known as AMI music – but will now enable access to interactive trivia and cashless payment in addition to jukebox control. The intention behind this change, according to a press release, is to roll everything into one streamlined experience.

AMI Play brings together the functionality of AMI Music and TapTV, the latter of which previously controlled AMI Trivia games under the “TapTV Trivia” moniker. Patrons can now view trivia questions directly from their phone — and can pay to queue up pool, darts, pinball and other games at select locations.