The newest giveaway from AMI Entertainment features the late drummer Joe Strummer. A new collection of his solo material and work with the Mescaleros, Assembly, was released in March.

AMI will be giving away a Strummer t-shirt, bandana and Assembly on CD and vinyl. The contest ends May 19 and fans can enter using the AMI Music app (available on iOS and Android) or at any participating AMI jukebox.

Learn more at www.amientertainment.com.