AMI Giveaway Featuring Blake Shelton Release

The newest contest from AMI Entertainment will feature country music artist Blake Shelton. Open through June 2, fans can enter for a chance to win a 7” vinyl and t-shirt from Shelton’s debut single Austin and merch from his newest release, Body Language.

Austin came out 20 years ago and spent five weeks at the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Body Language is his first album in four years. That AMI merch bundle will include a vinyl copy of the album, plus a t-shirt, candle and mug.

You can enter on the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android, or on participating AMI jukeboxes. Learn more at www.amientertainment.com.