AMI Giveaway Features Mick Fleetwood and Friends

Music fans have until this Wednesday, June 23, to head to an AMI jukebox or the AMI Music app to enter the company’s latest giveaway, which honors guitarist Peter Green of Fleetwood Mack, who died in July last year.

As part of the giveaway, one lucky fan will win the Mick Fleetwood and Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac super deluxe edition box set. It comes with remastered audio recording from the February 2020 concert on four LPs and two CDs. The set also includes a Blu-ray disc and 44-page bookpack of images from the show.