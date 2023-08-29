AMI Entertainment Welcomes New VP of Product, Marketing

Kapil Mistry is now the vice president of product and marketing for AMI Entertainment, the company said, where he’ll oversee the advertising and data teams.

Mistry began his time with AMI in 2007 following a successful venture in Silicon Valley, taking on various roles in development and engineering. He later left to spend time with Chamberlain and PerkSpot, where he held leadership roles.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kapil back to our team,” said AMI’s CEO Mike Maas. “His deep product management experience will provide broad impact across our entire portfolio, and I expect he will bring fresh energy, insights, approaches and leadership – all vital as we expand into new partnerships and growth areas.”