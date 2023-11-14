AMI Entertainment Releases New Jukebox

Welcome, Atom. That’s the latest jukebox from AMI Entertainment, the company’s first juke in around five years, when they released the Curve.

You can see it at booth #103 (and also read more about it in the December issue of RePlay). AMI’s vice president of sales Chris Owens (pictured above at right with CEO Mike Maas) touts the product as “high value and cost-effective,” with a small size that will allow operators to place it in locations where bigger and more expensive jukeboxes may not have made sense.

“I’m excited to have this come to the operator base,” Owens said. If you’re unable to see it in person, head over to www.amientertainment.com/atom-jukebox to learn more – and be sure to pick up a copy of RePlay in December.