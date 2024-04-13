AMI Entertainment Contest Ft. The Eagles

AMI’s latest giveaway is dedicated to the essential hits of the Eagles, celebrating the beloved band’s more than five decades in music.

The contest, which you can enter using the AMI Music app or any participating AMI jukebox, runs through April 24. One winner gets a 6-LP To The Limit: The Essential Collection and a 3-CD To The Limit: The Essential Collection with a lithograph.

The Eagles are currently finishing up the European leg of “The Long Goodbye,” their final tour. For a limited time, AMI jukeboxes will also be featuring a playlist of the band’s greatest hits.

See more at www.amientertainment.com.