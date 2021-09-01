AMI Contest Features Singer-Songwriter Jesse Malin

AMI Entertainment’s latest contest, which is open through Sept. 8, will give fans a chance to win an Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1 guitar signed by singer-songwriter Jesse Malin.

Malin will be kicking off a European tour on Sept. 27 to support his latest album, Sad and Beautiful World – the first double album of his career, which will be released on Sept. 24.

Music fans can enter via the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android, or on any participating AMI jukebox. Learn more at www.amientertainment.com.