AMI Entertainment’s latest contest, open through tomorrow, June 18, features the reggae/dub band Stick Figure.

For every stop on the band’s upcoming Summer Sands Tour, AMI will be giving away two free tickets. Fans can enter via the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android, or via any participating AMI jukebox.

Stick Figure is the brainchild of Scott Woodruff, who formed the band in 2006 and released their debut album Burnin’ Ocean in 2008.