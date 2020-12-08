AMI Celebrates Iron Maiden

AMI Entertainment Network recently announced their newest giveaway celebrating heavy metal legends Iron Maiden. The contest, available on the AMI Music app and at participating AMI jukeboxes, runs through Dec. 16.

One lucky entrant will win three variations of the band’s new live album, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City – a 2-CD digipak, a deluxe 2-CD hardcase bookpack and heavyweight 180g triple vinyl.

“Like all music fans, AMI is eager for the return of live music, from stadiums to dive bars,” the company wrote. “AMI is proud to offer a chance at winning this prize bundle. For a limited time, AMI jukeboxes will also be featuring an Iron Maiden playlist that highlights some of their biggest hits throughout the years. All are encouraged to check out the playlist and enter the contest using the AMI Music app or by visiting a nearby AMI jukebox venue.” Learn more at www.amientertainment.net.