AMI and Amusement Connect Partner to Bring More Pay Options

Two industry leaders – AMI Entertainment and Amusement Connect – have announced their partnership that aims to revolutionize payment options in entertainment venues. Combining their expertise, the companies have developed “an innovative solution that seamlessly integrates mobile payment options into existing game setups.”

MobileMech, introduced by Amusement Connect, offers a way for operators to incorporate mobile payment options directly from the AMI Music app or with the Amusement Connect payment platform Mobile Connect.

“Our collaboration with AMI has been immensely rewarding, as we share aligned core principles,” said Frank Licausi, owner of Amusement Connect. “Together, we’ve introduced a streamlined payment solution that improves profitability and efficiency for our operators.”

Added Chris Owens, AMI’s VP of sales: “Both AMI and Amusement Connect have trusted relationships with operators. To create more value for our partners, we are joining technologies with Amusement Connect on a new product to bring operators more payment options in their venues, and to assist them in operating more efficiently.”

Some key benefits of MobileMech include:

Additional revenue streams – Easily add mobile payment options to any device without the need for a card system; MobileMech integrates easily with bill and credit card acceptors and coin mechs.

Enhanced efficiency – Access earnings and game performance remotely with Amusement Connect’s cloud technology. Track payments in real-time, run reports, calculate commissions and receive notifications from any device.

Seamless functionality – Enjoy offline collection mode for on-site revenue tracking and generate reports effortlessly.

Experience MobileMech firsthand at Amusement Expo this week in the Amusement Connect booth (#510) and the AMI Entertainment booth (#527).

You can also learn more at www.amusementconnect.com and www.amientertainment.com.