American-Style Pinball Bar Opens in Southern Australia

Flipside, an “American-style” pinball bar in Adelaide, Australia, recently opened. According to Glam Adelaide, the venue has 15 pinball and arcade machines, American food and a range of craft beers on tap.

“Our goal is to always have something happening at the Flipside, including pinball and arcade tournaments, quiz nights, lock-ins and functions offering for private events – including hosted events where we run comps and even provide trophies for you and your guests,” said Nathan Walton, a co-founder of the business.

More information is available at www.theflipsidebarcade.com.au.