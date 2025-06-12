American Roller Sports Championship Upcoming

The 2024 American Roller Sports Championship will be held at Piccadilly Palace in Union, Missouri, from June 17-July 3. The event highlights the nation’s top inline and quad speed skaters, as well as artistic skating competitors, all vying for national titles and a combined $19,000 in prizes.

“Union is a great place for this year’s championships,” said Lisa Dunham, the director of sports for American Roller Sports. “The Roller Skating Association and American Roller Sports have really worked hard with rinks across the country to bring in a new wave of energized skaters. We’re looking forward to a week full of exciting competition and strong community involvement.

“Along with celebrating our athletes, we’ll also be recognizing the 2025 Society of Roller Skating Teachers of America award winners – Sylvia Haffke for Artistic Skating Teacher of the Year, Chris Hummer for Speed Skating Teacher of the Year and Amy Bohlen for Learn to Skate Teacher of the Year. It’s always special to honor the people who help build the sport behind the scenes.”

Learn more at www.americanrollersports.com.