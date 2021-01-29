American Pinball Taps Zofia Ryan as Engineer

Zofia Bil Ryan, a veteran of the pinball industry, recently joined American Pinball as its newest senior mechanical engineer. She has been a mechanical design engineer for more than 30 years and was a longtime employee of Williams Bally Midway.

Ryan created mechanisms for pinball games like Popeye (1994), Dracula (1993), Doctor Who (1992) and The Machine: Bride of Pinbot (1991).

“We are so proud to have her leading our mechanical engineering team,” American Pinball said. “Zofia loves pinball and has her own pinball collection of all the games that she ever worked on.” Learn more at www.american-pinball.com.