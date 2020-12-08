American Pinball Taps David Fix for Operations Role

David Fix was recently announced as the new director of operations and marketing for American Pinball. Fix joins the team after many years of experience in the amusement industry, working for an arcade manufacturer and family entertainment company prior to his new position.

“Interacting with business owners, operators, collectors and enthusiasts in the global amusement industry helps David bring a unique perspective to this position,” American Pinball said. “He is also well known as the vending hall chairman for the longest running annual pinball show in the world, Pinball Expo.”