American Pinball Releases New Galactic Tank Force Edition

American Pinball will soon roll out their final batch of Galactic Tank Force machines. First launched in 2023, this updated model – The Victory Edition – will be limited to 100 units.

The company reported that this final production run “packs exclusive upgrades, including a redesigned, fully interactive tank sculpt and a stunning new topper” – all at the same $8,995 price of the previous standard edition.

Visit www.americanpinball.com/galactic-tank-force for full product details.

In other company news, they’ve also announced plans to bring Cirqus Voltaire back to life for a new generation of players. “Combining the magic, artistry and unforgettable gameplay that made the original a fan favorite, our team is carefully reimagining this iconic machine with modern craftsmanship and exciting new surprises.” Cirqus Voltaire was originally released by Midway Games under the Bally label in 1997.

Click here to sign up for updates and stay tuned to www.americanpinball.com for more.