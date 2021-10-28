American Pinball Releases Legends of Valhalla Game

American Pinball recently announced their fourth game – Legends of Valhalla. Designed by Riot Pinball, LLC, it will join American Pinball’s other collector-quality machines Houdini, Oktoberfest and Hot Wheels.

The company says the game features 16 unique battle modes where players can test their might against Viking legends on their quest to Ragnarok, “The End of the World.” Players will also have to overcome the Kraken that will grab the ball via a hidden magnet beneath the playfield and throw it in unpredictable directions.

Legends of Valhalla is available in Classic and Deluxe editions (Deluxe is limited to 300 units). The game is currently on location at numerous places around the country, including Pinball Gallery (Malvern, Pa.), Pocketeer Billiards (Buffalo, N.Y.) and Bang Back Pinball Lounge (Columbia, S.C.). Learn more at www.americanpinball.com.