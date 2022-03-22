American Pinball Promotes David Fix

David Fix was recently promoted and is now the executive vice president of American Pinball. Company CEO Mukesh Vasani said he looks forward to seeing an even more successful 2022 under Fix’s leadership.

“As you all know, David Fix has recently joined our team and in a short time, he has demonstrated that American Pinball has a tremendous potential that we are continuing to grow towards,” Vasani said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed being witnesses to the recent growth and success his new leadership has ushered.

“We thank David for his contribution to American Pinball, and we thank you for continuously supporting him.” Learn more at www.americanpinball.com.