American Pinball Inks Deal to Reimagine Classics

American Pinball, which was recently acquired by JB Vincent LP, has now teamed up with Planetary Pinball Supply, Inc. The pair announced a long-term strategic partnership under which American Pinball will manufacture, sell and distribute reimagined Williams and Bally pinball machines under license.

“Our owner, Bryan Vincent, is a huge Williams and Bally fan, and we wanted to bring some great games back to the community and to operators,” said Ron Lindeman, the president of American Pinball.

The agreement licenses seven premier titles, “selected to represent the best of classic Williams and Bally Pinball,” the company noted. Specific titles and production timelines will be detailed at a later date.

“American Pinball has a reputation for delivering quality games and PPS is thrilled to be working together to deliver timeless classics to today’s players,” said Rick Bartlett, the president and CEO of Planetary Pinball Supply. “We’re excited by what we’ve seen so far from this collaboration, and we look forward to helping make more pinball available to everyone.”