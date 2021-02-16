American Pinball Hires Jack Haeger as Art Director

Jack Haeger is the new art director at American Pinball, according to a recent company announcement. Haeger is an award-winning interactive entertainment veteran who started at Williams Electronics and helped design the classic game SiniStar.

After that, he moved to Silicon Valley to develop the Amiga Computer, where he also worked with artist Andy Warhol to use the device in his New York studio.

With extensive experience as an art director and game designer in the video game, pinball, slot and redemption game field, Haeger has been a frequent contributor to Stern Pinball and most recently worked with Team Play.

Haeger has contributed to games like NARC, Terminator 2, Revolution X, NHL Open Ice and CarnEvil. More of Jack’s work is available at www.jhaeger.wixsite.com.