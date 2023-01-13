American Pinball Expanding, Honoring Existing Prices

This year, a growing American Pinball said it will be hiring additional employees to join the team. “The company is dedicated to ensuring that every customer has a positive experience with its products and services and believes that this commitment to customer satisfaction is what sets it apart in the industry,” American Pinball said in a release.

With this in mind, the pin makers also shared its continued dedication to providing high-end pinball machines at competitive prices. “In light of this commitment,” they said, “we will continue to honor all existing pricing on orders placed and all agreements made.”

Learn more and see their latest offerings at www.american-pinball.com.