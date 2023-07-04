American Pinball Adds Haare and Cummins

American Pinball has added two salespeople to their team. Megan Haare has come aboard as their sales and office administrator and Steve Cummins as a sales and logistics associate.

Haare’s job will be to streamline the company’s operations and enhance the customer experience; Cummins, meanwhile, is a seasoned vet with experience in sales, promotions and logistics and will continue that work with American Pinball.

The company also noted that the first owners who registered their Galactic Tank Force games have started receiving their updated brackets. All new GTF games shipped from June 19 onward came with the reinforced brackets pre-installed. Learn more at www.american-pinball.com.