American Pinball Acquired By JB Vincent LP

Investor J. Bryan Vincent’s JB Vincent LP has acquired the assets of American Pinball, the company reported. The purchase positions the pinball biz for “renewed growth, expanded innovation and a strengthened commitment to delivering licensed titles paired with the highest-quality manufacturing in the industry,” a press release detailed.

“This investment is about the future,” Vincent said. “Both American Pinball and Orbit Games have some elements we can build on. However, our top priority is building trust in the company while fostering a positive and engaging culture for employees and customers.”

He continued: “I am a pinball enthusiast, so this investment is truly exciting for me. JB Vincent LP is in the process of securing valuable licensing agreements for upcoming games and are providing every resource available to make American Pinball a market leader that is passionate about serving the pinball community.”