American Changer Releases Card Recycle Kiosk

The Card Recycle Kiosk from American Changer was recently introduced, the company reports. They say the product was created based on operator needs for a low-cost compact kiosk for customers to deposit unwanted payment system cards.

The kiosk can hold roughly 2,000 cards and features an optional “Check Balance Reader” on top. Operators should place the kiosk in strategic locations – like an exit point. When finished playing customers can then easily deposit their cards in the designated slots.

Operators can empty the bin and reuse the cards, saving money on card reorders. The kiosk also has a locked front door with a removable bin, and a base that allows operators to bolt the kiosk to the floor. Custom decals are available, too.

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