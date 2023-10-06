American Changer Offers New Rowe Upgrade Kit

American Changer recently announced a new Rowe Upgrade Kit available for Rowe BC-3500 models. Operators can use their existing cabinet and transform outdated Rowe BC-3500 machines into one with updated American Changer internals.

The company says their kit includes a CPI validator, a new board and power supply and other necessary components. “With this kit, the machine’s coin capacity will increase to hold about 11,000 coins,” they shared. “If you’d like to monitor your machine remotely (which includes receiving texts/emails if the machine goes out-of-service, audit reporting via secure webpage and more), you can upgrade your kit to include our Remote Access Board.”

You can learn more by emailing [email protected]. The kit will also be displayed at IAAPA Expo at booth #612 if you’d like to see it in person.