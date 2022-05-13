Amber Lambert Joins Betson in Northwest Region

Betson Enterprises has announced that Amber Lambert has joined the company as a regional sales representative for the Northwest region.

“Amber has a proven track record of success and a wealth of industry knowledge,” said Steve Lamoreaux, regional sales director of Betson Northwest. “I am looking forward to working with her in the Northwest region.”

Amber began her career in the amusement industry 12 years ago, where she started her own family entertainment center that she built from the ground up. She also managed a corporate-owned FEC, held a sales role with an industry supplier and is active in industry associations. Learn more at www.betson.com.