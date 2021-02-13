Trending
RePlay Magazine
Amazon's Venture Into Video Games Falls Short

Amazon’s Venture Into Video Games Falls Short

By on INSTANT REPLAY

Amazon has been a powerhouse in online retailing and does pretty well in movie streaming and some other ventures. But, according to an item in a New York Times online newsletter, the company has never had a hit in its 10-year attempt to crack the home video game market.

The report says a possible reason is their data-driven approach to business which “hinders the creativity that game development requires. “Successful video games are a combination of art, entertainment, technology and very large budgets,” said Bloomberg News. “Big technology companies only figures out the last two.”

