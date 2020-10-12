Amazon Ends First Video Game Development Project

Crucible, what was going to be the first major consumer video game released by Amazon, is no longer being developed, according to the company.

“We didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible,” Amazon said in a blog post. The team working on the project will be moved to other upcoming games and customers will get refunds, according to Bloomberg.

The game was seen as a key test for Amazon’s games division. It was initially launched in May to horrid reviews and Amazon made it an invite-only closed beta game. Developing original games is a part of Amazon’s strategy to break into video games; they own the live-streaming service Twitch and also recently announced plans for a subscription video game streaming service.