Altitude Trampoline Park Preparing to Open in Michigan

The latest Altitude Trampoline Park is soaring to new heights in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Marquette Township will have an Altitude facility in 3-5 months, according to WLUC.

The trampoline park, part of a national franchise, will also include a ninja warrior course – offering fun for kids and the adults in their lives, too.

“It is going to be a place for kids and parents to come and have a good time,” said owner Keven Hagans. “Parents can jump. I jump every time I go. It’s going to be for everyone in the community. What we are really looking for is a safe place for kids to come have a fun time.”