Altitude Trampoline Park Passes Mid-Year Milestone

Altitude Trampoline Park has surpassed their mid-year milestone with six locations opened, the company recently reported.

“With momentum strong, the brand is now directing its expansion to key new regions with the goal of further amplifying its national footprint,” they said. Venues in Minnesota, Indiana, Nevada, Missouri and Colorado are all on the horizon.

“Our goal isn’t just to grow our number of locations – it’s to elevate the experience at every park,” said Chris Kuehn, president of Indoor Active Brands. “We’re proud to have opened six parks already this year, and with new markets and a strong team in place, we’re in a great position to continue that momentum through the rest of 2025 and beyond.”

Visit www.altitudefranchise.com to open your own Altitude.