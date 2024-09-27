Altitude Trampoline Park Partners with Intelliplay

Altitude Trampoline Park recently announced an exclusive partnership with Intelliplay, Inc., whose patented smart wristband and gamification platform is “revolutionizing the indoor family entertainment industry,” Altitude touted.

The partnership will introduce the company’s Intellibands to two Altitude Trampoline Park locations with additional rollouts coming soon.

Replacing standard wristbands, Altitude staff will now perform check-ins through Intelliplay, scanning their specialty bands to link it to each guest’s ticket.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Intellibands to our parks,” said Altitude CEO Mike Rotondo. “Altitude has been a trailblazer in the family entertainment industry, but this partnership with Intelliplay allows us to enhance our system by creating a new cornerstone for innovative technology, indoor activity and fun that makes visits to our parks even more appealing and convenient. We are committed to continually improving the guest experience and look forward to seeing the positive impact Intellibands will have at our parks.”