Altitude Trampoline Park Names Mike Stout VP

Mike Stout was recently chosen as the vice president of franchise development for Altitude Trampoline Park.

“With our former vice president of development, Robert Morris, bringing his talents to Altitude’s newest sister brand, The Pickle Pad, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring Mike’s impressive track record and invaluable expertise to the brand,” said CEO Mike Rotondo.

“Altitude is nearing 100 locations globally, and we believe Mike’s skills will be instrumental in growing our franchise recruitment initiatives.”