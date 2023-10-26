Altitude Trampoline Park Expands Via Franchisees

Altitude Trampoline Park recently announced the signing of more than 20 parks across the country to its ever-growing portfolio. The company shared that multi-unit owners will soon expand the brand’s presence in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, California and Illinois. (There are 20 parks signed and eight leased and under construction.)

“At Altitude, we aim to expand our footprint with passionate partners and determine target markets to drive growth strategically,” said CEO Mike Rotondo. “As we continue to reach our goals, we utilize our knowledge and contacts in project management and real estate to ensure franchisees are set up for success. We feel that this trend of multi-unit expansion will continue into 2024, bringing family friendly fun across the nation.”

Among the franchisees leading the brand’s latest developments are: Raj Chopra, a new owner who recently signed a three-park deal in Central Florida; Guru Kumar, who signed a five-park deal across California; George and Jessica Atallah, a husband and wife duo who just signed a lease to open in the Houston area; Grady Hinchman, who currently operates three parks with a fourth under construction; and a group of partners (Kishore Rasuri, Javed Baig, Karthik Atthuru, Rajesh Chittireddy and Viswas Pola) who signed a deal to open the first Altitude Trampoline Park in northern New Jersey. Learn more at www.altitudefranchise.com.