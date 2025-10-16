Altitude Trampoline Park Accelerates Expansion

New venues continue to pop up all around the country for Altitude Trampoline Park, which recently announced locations coming in Q3 and new franchise agreements that’ll add even more stores soon.

This quarter the company is opening new parks in Cary, North Carolina, and Milpitas, California. The North Carolina location is led by first-time franchise owner and former NBA player Montrezl Harrell. The California location is being developed by a multi-unit owner in the state.

New parks planned for the future include locations in Port Arthur, Texas, and Wenatchee, Washington, which will open with the added excitement of Birdie ParTee, Indoor Active Brands’ mini-golf and social entertainment concept. (Indoor Active Brands is the parent company of Altitude Trampoline Park, as well as The Pickle Pad and Crave Social Eatery concepts.)