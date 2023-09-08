Altitude Trampoline Location Permanently Closed

The Altitude Trampoline Park in Tallahassee unexpectedly closed in mid-August. According to WCTV, the venue had just opened in 2022 but a post on the company’s Facebook page confirmed a permanent closure.

A spokesperson told the outlet that they “cannot speculate on future use of the site,” though Tallahassee has been removed from the list of locations on Altitude’s website.

The space had previously been home to Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Altitude told patrons they’d give prorated annual membership refunds and immediately discontinue payments for monthly memberships.