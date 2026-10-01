Alterface Enjoys “25 Years of Magic”

The Belgian interactive attractions specialist Alterface marked its 25th anniversary at the recent IAAPA Expo Europe in London. Over those years, they boast 150 million guests and more than 25 industry awards.

“For us, it has always been about putting the guest first,” said CEO Stéphane Battaille. “Technology should feel natural and intuitive, and ultimately disappear behind the experience. When guests are no longer thinking about the technology and are simply enjoying the moment, we know we’ve done our job.”

Among their highlight attractions over the years – Maus au Chocolat at Phantasialand; the LEGO interactive dark ride developed in collaboration with Merlin Entertainments; and Justice League: Battle for Metropolis at Six Flags.