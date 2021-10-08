Aloma Bowl GM Named Manager of the Year in Florida

Jennifer Halpern, the general manager of Aloma Bowl in Winter Park, Fla., has been selected by the Bowling Centers Assn. of Florida as its Manager of the Year.

According to BCA-Florida, Halpern has been with Aloma Bowling Centers for eight years and has been GM of the Aloma Bowl facility for about five years. She worked her way through the ranks as youth leagues director and league coordinator, among other leadership positions.

“To be selected among so many amazing candidates by the Bowling Centers Association of Florida is a true honor,” Halpern said. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the help and support from the incredible team at Aloma Bowl. My passion for bowling only continues to grow and excites me for what’s to come.” Learn more at www.alomabowlfun.com.