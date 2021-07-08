Allstar Vending Announces New Fidget Poppers Products

Prize supplier Allstar Vending recently announced several new products for Fidget Poppers, which the company calls “the newest craze of 2021.” According to Allstar’s VP Sharon Shlien, they don’t cater to only bulk vendors, but to FECs, redemption counters and mini cranes as well.

“We’ve decided to carry the item both alone and in a mix,” Shlien explained. “The idea is to allow operators who want to increase sales to use the popper as a leader in their machines. For those who like to order pre-mixed items, we will have a Fidget Mix available, which will include other hot fidget items that kids are currently obsessed with. We’ve already reached record breaking sales for these various lines.”

The Mini Poppers by themselves are now in stock and available in both bulk and capsules. To find out more or to place an order, email [email protected].