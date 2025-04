The Allevity Entertainment facility in Aberdeen, S.D., which opened in 2020, is “evolving to enhance its guest experience” by adding a brand-new sports bar, upgrading their restaurant and menu and placing new arcade games.

To make room for the changes, the business nixed their Ballocity Play Area when construction began on March 24.

Learn more about the fun-for-all-ages venue at www.allevity.fun.