Allegiant Nonstop Reopens FEC in Detroit Area

An FEC in Warren, Mich. – Allegiant Nonstop – reopened Oct. 10 after closing down with the rest of the world back in March. The arcade, mini-golf, go-karts, bowling and more are back in the facility, according to WXYZ. For now, the escape rooms and toddler play areas remain closed.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to Allegiant Nonstop, where we’ve adopted best practices from our parent company’s nationally recognized health and safety program to create a comfortable, safe environment where the whole family can play with confidence,” said Regan Heckethorn, vice president of operations. If you’re unfamiliar, that parent company is Allegiant Travel Co., which operates Allegiant Air.

All customers are required to wear a mask, remain physically distant and have their temperatures checked upon entry. Every hour, high touch areas like games and countertops will be cleaned and sanitized with a solution that kills bacteria on contact.

Reservations are available online at www.playnonstop.com, but walk-ins are also welcome.