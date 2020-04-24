All Together Now!

RePlay is in the midst of surveying the operating business – both route and game center owners – on the problems and solutions created by the coronavirus’ impact on coin-op. It’s a clear and necessary part of what’s called “COIN-OP UNITED” in this fight to survive and then prosper in the hoped-for recovery.

Which is why we’re asking operators to complete their online surveys speedily. (Route operators can do that by clicking here, and arcade/FEC/LBE folks can do that by clicking here.)

This is not the time to hit the delete button on the laptop… it’s time to team up and share thoughts and experiences. That’s what “united” means.

So, please take another look at our poll, fill in as many or as few responses as you care to and return it to us ASAP. The more that do, the more helpful our published results will be to everyone. Thanks to those who’ve already participated! Thanks to those who now will in advance.

– RePlay Staffers