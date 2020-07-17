Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Part of Entertainment Center

Opened in mid-June, Lickety Splitz is now ready for customers in Maple Shade, N.J., inside of the 60,000-sq.-ft. Laurel Lanes Entertainment Center, which also includes a bowling alley. The BEC also features Splitz Bar & Grill.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Lickety Splitz is a big draw with its alcohol-infused ice cream treats. According to the Burlington County Times, they have 16 “sinful” flavors that include pina colada, caramel apple brandy and bourbon butter pecan. They also have non-alcoholic options.

“Whatever taste you want from drinking a summer cocktail, you can get that in our ice cream,” said Brandi Cuffari, the center’s marketing director. “Just a little bit sweeter and that much better.” The flavors are only about 0.5% alcohol, so you’ll probably end up with a pretty good stomach ache if you’re trying to catch a buzz. All the ice cream is handcrafted at the shop with 16% butter fat, making it rich and creamy.

The entertainment center is operating at 25% capacity as of July 7, according to the company website. Learn more at www.laurellanesnj.com.