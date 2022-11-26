Alberto Zamperla Passes On

Alberto Zamperla, second-generation president of amusement manufacturer Zamperla Group, passed away suddenly on Nov. 17. He was 71.

Zamperla was inducted into the IAAPA Hall of Fame in 2019 after a long and impressive career in the industry.

Born in Italy in 1951, according to Planet Attractions, Zamperla left for the United States in 1976 to create innovative rides and attractions. He developed hundreds of rides that would end up at Disneyland Paris, Universal, Paramount and Six Flags. In 2010, he relaunched Coney Island’s historic Luna Park.

Alberto is survived by his wife Paola, his sons Antonio, Alessandro and Adriano and his three grandchildren.