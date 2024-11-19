Alan-1 Wins Brass Ring

Alan-1 is wasting no time with their introduction to the industry. The new arcade game maker inked a deal with Atari to bring 10 of their classic games to market in a fresh way over the next three years.

The first, Asteroids Recharged, just won a first-place IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best New Product in the Games and Devices category.

In their IAAPA booth, #3902, they have Pro and Deluxe models (2-player and 3-player, respectively) of Asteroids Recharged as well as Avian Knights cabinets. Be sure to stop by and give them a play!