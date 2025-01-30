Alan-1 Hosts Second Annual MLeS World Championships

The second annual Major League eSports World Championships were recently held by manufacturer Alan-1 in Tooele, Utah. The event was also livestreamed on their Twitch channel.

A local gaming enthusiast and arcade game collector who goes by “DivingBuddy” (above, center) took the top spot due to his gameplay on Alan-1’s Asteroids Recharged Arcade, winning $1,000 for his efforts. “Retroman21” (above, left) of Baltimore, Md., played on Avian Knights Arcade and came in second place, followed by “NexusUntaken” of Syracuse, Utah.

The MLeS World Championships featured players from all over the country competing on those two Alan-1 machines. The day started with a tour of the company’s manufacturing facility (dubbed “Area 52”) and the event took place at The Hangar, where eight players spent 10 hours competing for the best scores.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the talented champions who competed in this year’s MLeS Championship,” said Alan-1 President Brad Howard. “The Championship leaves us inspired and exhilarated for the year ahead, as we look forward to the continued growth and success of Alan-1 and the MLeS.”

