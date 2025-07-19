Alabama Gets Fairway Social

Fairway Social, an entertainment center with competitive simulator games, live music and more, just opened in Birmingham, Alabama. Bham Now reports that the company also has two locations in Georgia.

Each simulator bay has several virtual games to choose from. Among them are golf, soccer, football, basketball, zombie dodgeball and more.

“Bringing these concepts to Birmingham is more than just opening a new venue, it’s about shaking things up and creating something that doesn’t exist here yet,” said Neal Freeman, CEO of Competitive Social Ventures. “Birmingham has energy, culture and creativity – and we feel honored to be a part of that.”