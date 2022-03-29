Al Rodstein’s Son Howard Shares Late Father’s Story

Howard Rodstein, the son of late Pennsylvania distributor Al Rodstein, recently shared a webpage he put together in tribute of his father. The page is filled with stories of Rodstein’s life (he passed on March 6 at age 104).
The stories mainly come from an interview Howard conducted with his dad on Dec. 25, 2006, with multiple additions that came later as the elder Rodstein passed the century mark.
Rodstein was buried at Roosevelt Cemetery in Trevose, Penn., on March 8. A celebration of life memorial was held for him in Delray Beach, Fla., on March 17.