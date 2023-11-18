Air Insanity Upgrades Arcade

The Air Insanity Trampoline Park in Rochester, Minn., recently doubled the size of their arcade offerings, added a stored value card system and enabled ticket redemption. The upgrade was completed by D&R Star Amusements, the subsidiary of Lieberman Companies, which has a longstanding relationship with the trampoline park.

New games in the arcade include Hoops FX, NERF Arcade, Big Bass Wheel, Quik Drop, Pearl Fishery and Monster Drop. Two additional prize cranes were also added, according to the company.

D&R also installed an Amusement Connect kiosk so players can easily buy and reload game cards, which can be used with any game via a tap function. Tickets accumulated can be redeemed for prizes at the Prize-O-Matic machine.

Learn more at www.liebermancompanies.com and www.airinsanity.com.